Chicken tenders in
Bronxville
/
Bronxville
/
Chicken Tenders
Bronxville restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Urban Hamlet
124 Pondfield Rd, Bronxville
No reviews yet
K/ Chicken Fingers
$13.00
More about Urban Hamlet
Aldo's Pizzeria
26 Palmer Avenue, Bronxville
No reviews yet
Kids Chicken Fingers (x3)
$6.00
Chicken Fingers
$8.95
5 Breaded chicken breast strips served with Honey-dijon sauce, celery & carrot sticks
More about Aldo's Pizzeria
