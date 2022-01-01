Chicken sandwiches in
Bay Ridge
/
Brooklyn
/
Bay Ridge
/
Chicken Sandwiches
Bay Ridge restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
PASTA • SOUPS • PITAS • SALADS • GRILL
Blue Door Souvlakia
8413 3rd Ave, Brooklyn
Avg 4.3
(284 reviews)
Chicken Souvlaki Sandwich
$10.00
More about Blue Door Souvlakia
More near Bay Ridge to explore
Williamsburg - North Side
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Park Slope
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Bedford Stuyvesant
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Greenpoint
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Gowanus
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
East Williamsburg
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Cobble Hill
Avg 4.8
(6 restaurants)
Carroll Gardens
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Flatbush
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(821 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(52 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(388 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(40 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(71 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(969 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.4
(351 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(221 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(235 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(231 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston