French fries in
Carroll Gardens
/
Brooklyn
/
Carroll Gardens
/
French Fries
Carroll Gardens restaurants that serve french fries
GRILL
Abilene
442 Court St, Brooklyn
Avg 4.1
(679 reviews)
French Fries (Basket)
$7.50
with chipotle mayo dipping sauce
More about Abilene
Buttermilk Channel
524 court street, Brooklyn
Avg 4.5
(4368 reviews)
French Fries
$7.00
French Fries
$7.00
More about Buttermilk Channel
