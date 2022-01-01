Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
French fries in
Prospect Heights
/
Brooklyn
/
Prospect Heights
/
French Fries
Prospect Heights restaurants that serve french fries
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Stocked Cafe + Burgers
663 Washington Ave, Brooklyn
Avg 4.7
(74 reviews)
French Fries
$6.50
Crispy skin-on french fries.
More about Stocked Cafe + Burgers
Tiny's Morgan's Brooklyn Barbecue
229 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn
No reviews yet
French Fries
$8.00
More about Tiny's Morgan's Brooklyn Barbecue
Browse other tasty dishes in Prospect Heights
Brulee
Veggie Burgers
Grilled Chicken
Nachos
Pork Belly
Quesadillas
Cheese Fries
Mac And Cheese
More near Prospect Heights to explore
Williamsburg - South Side
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
Fort Greene
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
Crown Heights
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Brooklyn Heights
Avg 4.7
(11 restaurants)
Midwood
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Red Hook
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Flatbush
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
South Williamsburg
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Boerum Hill
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1649 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(28 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(60 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(526 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(42 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1377 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(223 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(231 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(861 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(230 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(155 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston