Grilled chicken in Prospect Heights
Prospect Heights restaurants that serve grilled chicken
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Stocked Cafe + Burgers
663 Washington Ave, Brooklyn
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$15.25
Free-range chicken with garlic aioli, sopressata, provolone cheese, roasted red peppers, red onion, green leaf, on grilled ciabatta bread.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Branded Saloon - 603 Vanderbilt Avenue
603 vanderbilt avenue, Brooklyn
|Grilled Chicken Club
|$14.00
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Chipotle Aioli, on a Bun , served with Fries