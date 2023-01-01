Chicken cheesesteaks in Broomall
Broomall restaurants that serve chicken cheesesteaks
More about Delco Steaks Broomall - 2567 W Chester Pk
CHEESESTEAKS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Delco Steaks Broomall - 2567 W Chester Pk
2567 W Chester Pk, Broomall
|Chicken Cheesesteak Bowl
|$13.00
Marinated chicken chopped & seasoned w/ your choice of cheese & toppings
|24" King Chicken Cheesesteak
|$27.00
2 ft roll w/ marinated chicken chopped & seasoned w/ your choice of cheese
|12" Classic Chicken Cheesesteak
|$14.00
Marinated chicken chopped & seasoned w/ your choice of cheese on a 12" roll