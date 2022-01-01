Chicken tenders in Brunswick
Brunswick restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about Old World Deli
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Old World Deli
1667 Pearl Road, Brunswick
|Chicken Tender Dinner
|$10.00
Five breaded chicken breast tenderloins. Served with fries, coleslaw, and your choice of dipping sauce
More about The Great American Pizza Co.
The Great American Pizza Co.
1035 Pearl Road, Brunswick
|1/2 PAN CHICKEN TENDERS
|$32.00
|CHICKEN TENDERS (5 pc) seasoned and crisped to a golden brown served w/ choice of dipping sauce
|$9.00
More about Gyro George
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gyro George
1050 Pearl Rd, Brunswick
|Chicken Strips Deal
|$8.99
CHICKEN TENDER DEAL
3 chicken tenders
fresh cut fries
|Chicken Tenders 3
|$6.00