Chicken tenders in Brunswick

Brunswick restaurants
Brunswick restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Old World Deli image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Old World Deli

1667 Pearl Road, Brunswick

Avg 4.8 (292 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tender Dinner$10.00
Five breaded chicken breast tenderloins. Served with fries, coleslaw, and your choice of dipping sauce
More about Old World Deli
Item pic

 

The Great American Pizza Co.

1035 Pearl Road, Brunswick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
1/2 PAN CHICKEN TENDERS$32.00
CHICKEN TENDERS (5 pc) seasoned and crisped to a golden brown served w/ choice of dipping sauce$9.00
More about The Great American Pizza Co.
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gyro George

1050 Pearl Rd, Brunswick

Avg 4.2 (529 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Strips Deal$8.99
CHICKEN TENDER DEAL
3 chicken tenders
fresh cut fries
Chicken Tenders 3$6.00
More about Gyro George
Banner pic

HOT DOGS • GRILL

The Backyard

1813 Pearl Rd, Brunswick

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$9.00
More about The Backyard

