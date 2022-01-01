Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Brunswick

Brunswick restaurants
Toast

Brunswick restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Old World Deli image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Old World Deli

1667 Pearl Road, Brunswick

Avg 4.8 (292 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.00
Rolled up in a wrap with lettuce, tomato, and your choice of dressing, plus chips and a pickle
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$9.00
Grilled chicken on crisp romaine lettuce with croutons, parmesan, and caesar dressing
Grilled Chicken Breast$7.00
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, & mayo on a kaiser roll
More about Old World Deli
Item pic

 

The Great American Pizza Co.

1035 Pearl Road, Brunswick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CALIFORNIA grilled chicken, teriyaki, grilled onion, grilled mushroom, mozzarella$12.00
GRILLED CHICKEN romaine, mozzarella, grilled chicken, tomato, red onions, black olives and banana pepper
BUFFALO CHICKEN romaine, mozzarella, cheddar, red onion, tomato, black olive, banana pepper with grilled or breaded chicken tossed in sauce
More about The Great American Pizza Co.
Item pic

HOT DOGS • GRILL

The Backyard

1813 Pearl Rd, Brunswick

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Wrap$12.00
Grilled Chicken Salad$12.00
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.00
More about The Backyard

