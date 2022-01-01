Grilled chicken in Brunswick
Brunswick restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about Old World Deli
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Old World Deli
1667 Pearl Road, Brunswick
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$9.00
Rolled up in a wrap with lettuce, tomato, and your choice of dressing, plus chips and a pickle
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$9.00
Grilled chicken on crisp romaine lettuce with croutons, parmesan, and caesar dressing
|Grilled Chicken Breast
|$7.00
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, & mayo on a kaiser roll
More about The Great American Pizza Co.
The Great American Pizza Co.
1035 Pearl Road, Brunswick
|CALIFORNIA grilled chicken, teriyaki, grilled onion, grilled mushroom, mozzarella
|$12.00
|GRILLED CHICKEN romaine, mozzarella, grilled chicken, tomato, red onions, black olives and banana pepper
|BUFFALO CHICKEN romaine, mozzarella, cheddar, red onion, tomato, black olive, banana pepper with grilled or breaded chicken tossed in sauce