Chocolate cake in
Burbank
/
Burbank
/
Chocolate Cake
Burbank restaurants that serve chocolate cake
Centanni Trattoria - 117 N Victory Blvd
117 N Victory Blvd, Burbank
No reviews yet
Flourless Chocolate Cake
$10.00
More about Centanni Trattoria - 117 N Victory Blvd
Little Nelly
3815 West Magnolia Boulevard, Burbank
No reviews yet
6" Chocolate Cake
$45.00
old-fashioned chocolate cake with rich chocolate frosting
More about Little Nelly
