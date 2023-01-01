Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Burbank

Go
Burbank restaurants
Toast

Burbank restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Consumer pic

 

Centanni Trattoria - 117 N Victory Blvd

117 N Victory Blvd, Burbank

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Flourless Chocolate Cake$10.00
More about Centanni Trattoria - 117 N Victory Blvd
Consumer pic

 

Little Nelly

3815 West Magnolia Boulevard, Burbank

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
6" Chocolate Cake$45.00
old-fashioned chocolate cake with rich chocolate frosting
More about Little Nelly

Browse other tasty dishes in Burbank

Chicken Sandwiches

Chai Lattes

Edamame

Chicken Pizza

French Fries

Salmon

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Egg Salad Sandwiches

Map

More near Burbank to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1046 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

North Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (51 restaurants)

Sherman Oaks

Avg 4.6 (47 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Van Nuys

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Montrose

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1046 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (76 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (79 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (879 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (210 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (234 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (439 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (324 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (359 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (459 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston