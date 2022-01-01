Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kale salad in Burbank

Go
Burbank restaurants
Toast

Burbank restaurants that serve kale salad

Item pic

 

Milano Cafe & Deli

269 E Palm Ave, Burbank

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kale Salad w/Apple, tomatoes, carrots & Parmesan (Honey Vinaigrette)$6.99
Tricolored Kale is healthy and beautiful. Choose your toppings and dressing.
1/2 Kale & 1/2 Arugula Salad w/Apple, tomatoes, carrots & Parmesan (Honey Vinaigrette)
More about Milano Cafe & Deli
Romancing the Bean Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Romancing the Bean Cafe

3413 W Magnolia Blvd, Burbank

Avg 3.7 (975 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Baby Kale & Brussel Sprout Salad$16.00
More about Romancing the Bean Cafe
36896c19-4ff8-4fcc-b197-d37c93dd63e7 image

 

Red Maple Cafe

173 North Maple Street, Burbank

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kale Caesar Salad$12.00
Our Kale Caesar Salad features finely chopped kale tossed with red quinoa and a traditional Caesar dressing, topped with avocado, house-made rosemary foccacia croutons, shaved parmesan and hard-boiled egg.
Red Maple's Signature Kale Citrus Salad
Our signature Red Maple Kale Citrus Salad features finely chopped kale, grilled pineapple, dried cranberries, , and sliced almonds tossed in a house-made citrus vinaigrette.
More about Red Maple Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Burbank

Tuna Salad

Gyoza

Vegetable Tempura

Muffins

Tofu Salad

Chicken Curry

Sliders

Caprese Salad

Map

More near Burbank to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (857 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

North Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Sherman Oaks

Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Van Nuys

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Montrose

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (857 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (688 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (337 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (220 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston