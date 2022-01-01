Kale salad in Burbank
Burbank restaurants that serve kale salad
More about Milano Cafe & Deli
Milano Cafe & Deli
269 E Palm Ave, Burbank
|Kale Salad w/Apple, tomatoes, carrots & Parmesan (Honey Vinaigrette)
|$6.99
Tricolored Kale is healthy and beautiful. Choose your toppings and dressing.
|1/2 Kale & 1/2 Arugula Salad w/Apple, tomatoes, carrots & Parmesan (Honey Vinaigrette)
More about Romancing the Bean Cafe
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Romancing the Bean Cafe
3413 W Magnolia Blvd, Burbank
|Baby Kale & Brussel Sprout Salad
|$16.00
More about Red Maple Cafe
Red Maple Cafe
173 North Maple Street, Burbank
|Kale Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Our Kale Caesar Salad features finely chopped kale tossed with red quinoa and a traditional Caesar dressing, topped with avocado, house-made rosemary foccacia croutons, shaved parmesan and hard-boiled egg.
|Red Maple's Signature Kale Citrus Salad
Our signature Red Maple Kale Citrus Salad features finely chopped kale, grilled pineapple, dried cranberries, , and sliced almonds tossed in a house-made citrus vinaigrette.