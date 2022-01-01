Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tempura in Burbank

Burbank restaurants
Toast

Burbank restaurants that serve shrimp tempura

Item pic

 

Kopan Sushi and Ramen Bar

220 N San Fernando Blvd, Burbank

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp & Veggie Tempura$9.95
Assorted Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura/
Only Shrimp Tempura is Available(4pc)
More about Kopan Sushi and Ramen Bar
Item pic

 

Fujiya - Burbank

208 E Palm Ave, Burbank

No reviews yet
Takeout
SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL$11.95
Shrimp tempura, avocado, crab meat and cucumber inside, topped with eel sauce
More about Fujiya - Burbank
Item pic

SUSHI

Octopus Japanese Restaurant

227 E Palm Ave, Burbank

Avg 4.3 (2927 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Udon with Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura$12.95
Traditional Japanese Udon Soup Served with Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura on the side.
Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura$8.50
Fried shrimp and vegetable served with tempura sauce.
More about Octopus Japanese Restaurant

