Mussels in Burbank

Burbank restaurants
Burbank restaurants that serve mussels

Fujiya - Burbank

208 E Palm Ave, Burbank

BAKED GREEN MUSSEL$7.95
More about Fujiya - Burbank
Octopus Japanese Restaurant

227 E Palm Ave, Burbank

Avg 4.3 (2927 reviews)
Broiled Mussel$8.50
Mussels broiled and garnished with masago and green onions.
More about Octopus Japanese Restaurant

