Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Popcorn chicken in Burbank

Go
Burbank restaurants
Toast

Burbank restaurants that serve popcorn chicken

Popcorn Chicken image

 

Favoritea Cafe

928 N San Fernando Blvd STE D, Burbank

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popcorn Chicken - Meal$8.95
Popcorn Chicken$6.95
Made from chicken leg meat.
More about Favoritea Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Brews Brothers Brewpub

3000 w olive ave, burbank

No reviews yet
Takeout
Adult Popcorn Chicken$10.00
More about Brews Brothers Brewpub

Browse other tasty dishes in Burbank

Tofu Salad

Scallops

Vegetable Tempura

Hot Chocolate

Turkey Bacon

Cucumber Salad

Miso Soup

Philly Rolls

Map

More near Burbank to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (857 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

North Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Sherman Oaks

Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Van Nuys

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Montrose

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (857 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (688 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (337 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (220 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston