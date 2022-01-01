Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in Cadillac

Cadillac restaurants
Cadillac restaurants that serve taco salad

SEAFOOD • SALADS

Burke's Waterfront

2403 Sunnyside Dr, Cadillac

Avg 3.5 (219 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad$11.99
A deep-fried flour tortilla shell is shaped into a bowl, then filled with crispy shredded lettuce, topped with seasoned ground beef or chicken, shredded cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, diced green peppers & onions, ripe black olives, and your choice of dressing.
More about Burke's Waterfront
Bieners Pizzeria, LLC

528 Haynes Street, Cadillac

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Salad Pizza Small 10 Inch$5.75
Taco Salad Pizza Large 14 Inch$8.75
Taco Salad
Season Beef, Tortilla Chips, Lettuce, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Onion, Tomatoes and Cheese. Servered with Southwest Sauce.
More about Bieners Pizzeria, LLC
The After 26 Depot Cafe

127 W Cass St, Cadillac

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Salad$9.99
More about The After 26 Depot Cafe
Chicos Taco House

5954 East M-55, Cadillac

Avg 3.2 (44 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mini Taco Salad Daily 11am to 3pm$8.00
Served on a layer of our homemade tortilla chips your choice of item from below, fresh cut lettuce & tomatoes, shredded cheese, and black olives. Top with your choice of dressing or our homemade hot sauces
Ground Beef-Taco Salad
Served on a layer of our homemade tortilla chips your choice of item from below, fresh cut lettuce & tomatoes, shredded cheese, and black olives. Top with your choice of dressing or our homemade hot sauces
Shredded Beef-Taco Salad
Served on a layer of our homemade tortilla chips your choice of item from below, fresh cut lettuce & tomatoes, shredded cheese, and black olives. Top with your choice of dressing or our homemade hot sauces
More about Chicos Taco House

