Taco salad in Cadillac
Cadillac restaurants that serve taco salad
SEAFOOD • SALADS
Burke's Waterfront
2403 Sunnyside Dr, Cadillac
|Taco Salad
|$11.99
A deep-fried flour tortilla shell is shaped into a bowl, then filled with crispy shredded lettuce, topped with seasoned ground beef or chicken, shredded cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, diced green peppers & onions, ripe black olives, and your choice of dressing.
Bieners Pizzeria, LLC
528 Haynes Street, Cadillac
|Taco Salad Pizza Small 10 Inch
|$5.75
|Taco Salad Pizza Large 14 Inch
|$8.75
|Taco Salad
Season Beef, Tortilla Chips, Lettuce, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Onion, Tomatoes and Cheese. Servered with Southwest Sauce.
Chicos Taco House
5954 East M-55, Cadillac
|Mini Taco Salad Daily 11am to 3pm
|$8.00
Served on a layer of our homemade tortilla chips your choice of item from below, fresh cut lettuce & tomatoes, shredded cheese, and black olives. Top with your choice of dressing or our homemade hot sauces
|Ground Beef-Taco Salad
|Shredded Beef-Taco Salad
