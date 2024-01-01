Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pudding in East Cambridge

East Cambridge restaurants
East Cambridge restaurants that serve pudding

Lily P's image

 

Lily P's

50 Binney Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Butterscotch Pudding- Take Out$6.00
Banana Bread Pudding$9.00
More about Lily P's
Item pic

 

CAMBRIDGE - Lone Star Taco Bar

635 Cambridge St, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
RICE PUDDING$5.00
Rice, almond milk, sugar, cinnamon.
*DAIRY FREE!*
RICE PUDDING$4.00
Rice Pudding! Made with almond milk, condensed milk and cinnamon.
Served with cinnamon powder and mint spring.
Dairy and Nut Allergy! Gluten Free.
RICE PUDDING$5.00
More about CAMBRIDGE - Lone Star Taco Bar
Item pic

TAPAS • NOODLES

Sumiao Hunan Kitchen - 素描湘

270 3rd St, Cambridge

Avg 4.2 (2087 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sweet Tofu Pudding 甜豆花*$4.50
Ingredients: soft tofu ( soybean, limewater, water), osmanthus honey syrup, dry osmanthus, rock sugar water,
potato starch
Tofu pudding is also known as douhua (short for doufuhua). It is a Chinese snack made with very soft tofu. It is also referred to as soybean pudding. Extremely soft tofu that melts in your mouth, flavored with honey syrup with a light hint of osmanthus flower, a delightful appetizer or dessert.
*Allergens: Soy
**No soy free options available
More about Sumiao Hunan Kitchen - 素描湘

