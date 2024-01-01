Pudding in East Cambridge

Ingredients: soft tofu ( soybean, limewater, water), osmanthus honey syrup, dry osmanthus, rock sugar water,

potato starch

Tofu pudding is also known as douhua (short for doufuhua). It is a Chinese snack made with very soft tofu. It is also referred to as soybean pudding. Extremely soft tofu that melts in your mouth, flavored with honey syrup with a light hint of osmanthus flower, a delightful appetizer or dessert.

*Allergens: Soy

**No soy free options available

