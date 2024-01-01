Pudding in East Cambridge
East Cambridge restaurants that serve pudding
Lily P's
50 Binney Street, Cambridge
|Butterscotch Pudding- Take Out
|$6.00
|Banana Bread Pudding
|$9.00
CAMBRIDGE - Lone Star Taco Bar
635 Cambridge St, Cambridge
|RICE PUDDING
|$5.00
Rice, almond milk, sugar, cinnamon.
*DAIRY FREE!*
|RICE PUDDING
|$4.00
Rice Pudding! Made with almond milk, condensed milk and cinnamon.
Served with cinnamon powder and mint spring.
Dairy and Nut Allergy! Gluten Free.
|RICE PUDDING
|$5.00
TAPAS • NOODLES
Sumiao Hunan Kitchen - 素描湘
270 3rd St, Cambridge
|Sweet Tofu Pudding 甜豆花*
|$4.50
Ingredients: soft tofu ( soybean, limewater, water), osmanthus honey syrup, dry osmanthus, rock sugar water,
potato starch
Tofu pudding is also known as douhua (short for doufuhua). It is a Chinese snack made with very soft tofu. It is also referred to as soybean pudding. Extremely soft tofu that melts in your mouth, flavored with honey syrup with a light hint of osmanthus flower, a delightful appetizer or dessert.
*Allergens: Soy
**No soy free options available