Egg salad sandwiches in Kendall Square/MIT
Kendall Square/MIT restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches
More about VESTER
VESTER
73 Ames St, Cambridge
|Avocado + Egg Breakfast Salad Bowl
|$13.00
2 over easy eggs + half an avocado over fresh arugula with homemade poppyseed citrus vinaigrette. Add on more items for a heavier protein bowl!
More about Mamaleh's Delicatessen
Mamaleh's Delicatessen
1 Kendall Square Building 300, Cambridge
|Egg Salad Sandwich
|$9.00
Hard boiled eggs, mayonnaise, celery, mustard, and scallions, with arugula on a challah roll
|Egg Salad (half pint)
|$6.00
Eat it by the spoonful!
ingredients: hard boiled eggs, mayonnaise, celery, mustard, and scallions