Egg salad sandwiches in Kendall Square/MIT

Kendall Square/MIT restaurants
Kendall Square/MIT restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches

Item pic

 

VESTER

73 Ames St, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (124 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado + Egg Breakfast Salad Bowl$13.00
2 over easy eggs + half an avocado over fresh arugula with homemade poppyseed citrus vinaigrette. Add on more items for a heavier protein bowl!
More about VESTER
Item pic

 

Mamaleh's Delicatessen

1 Kendall Square Building 300, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Egg Salad Sandwich$9.00
Hard boiled eggs, mayonnaise, celery, mustard, and scallions, with arugula on a challah roll
Egg Salad (half pint)$6.00
Eat it by the spoonful!
ingredients: hard boiled eggs, mayonnaise, celery, mustard, and scallions
More about Mamaleh's Delicatessen

