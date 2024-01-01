Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in Kendall Square/MIT

Kendall Square/MIT restaurants
Kendall Square/MIT restaurants that serve pretzels

Item pic

 

Mamaleh's Delicatessen Cambridge

15 Hampshire Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Brewer's Pretzel Sesame Flatbreads$6.00
Artfully crafted with upcycled grains, these crunchy, flavorful treats will tantalize your taste buds. Ready for mustards, dips, soups, or just to snack on - it's no wonder why these pretzel flatbreads are a new fan favorite!
More about Mamaleh's Delicatessen Cambridge
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Shy Bird - Kendall Square

390 Third St., Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (607 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
EASTERN STANDARD PRETZEL$11.00
honey mustard, warm queso dip
More about Shy Bird - Kendall Square
Item pic

 

State Park

15 Hampshire Street, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (668 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Extra Pretzels$2.00
Two extra turnbuckle shaped pretzels
More about State Park

