Pretzels in Kendall Square/MIT

Mamaleh's Delicatessen Cambridge
15 Hampshire Street, Cambridge
|Brewer's Pretzel Sesame Flatbreads
|$6.00
Artfully crafted with upcycled grains, these crunchy, flavorful treats will tantalize your taste buds. Ready for mustards, dips, soups, or just to snack on - it's no wonder why these pretzel flatbreads are a new fan favorite!
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Shy Bird - Kendall Square
390 Third St., Cambridge
|EASTERN STANDARD PRETZEL
|$11.00
honey mustard, warm queso dip