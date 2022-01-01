Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Campbell

Campbell restaurants
Campbell restaurants that serve cake

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Brew City Grill

651 W. Hamilton ave, Campbell

Avg 4.6 (1528 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
MOLTEN LAVA CAKE$9.00
CHOCOLATE CAKE WITH MOLTEN CENTER SERVED WITH VANILLA ICE CREAM . TOPPED WITH CARMEL SAUCE AND POWDERED SURGAR AND STRAWBERRIES
More about Brew City Grill
STEAKS

Be.Steak.A

1887 S BASCOM AVE, CAMPBELL

Avg 4.5 (1118 reviews)
Takeout
Strawberry Short Cake$18.00
lemon yogurt sponge, basil sorbet, cardamom cream
Crab Cake$44.00
black garlic remoulade, Calabrian chili, orange, goldfish cracker crumbs
More about Be.Steak.A
PANCAKES

Uncle John's Pancake House

2125 South Winchester Blvd, Campbell

Avg 4.5 (4621 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CRAB CAKE BENEDICT$17.00
More about Uncle John's Pancake House

