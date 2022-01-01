Cake in Campbell
Campbell restaurants that serve cake
More about Brew City Grill
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Brew City Grill
651 W. Hamilton ave, Campbell
|MOLTEN LAVA CAKE
|$9.00
CHOCOLATE CAKE WITH MOLTEN CENTER SERVED WITH VANILLA ICE CREAM . TOPPED WITH CARMEL SAUCE AND POWDERED SURGAR AND STRAWBERRIES
More about Be.Steak.A
STEAKS
Be.Steak.A
1887 S BASCOM AVE, CAMPBELL
|Strawberry Short Cake
|$18.00
lemon yogurt sponge, basil sorbet, cardamom cream
|Crab Cake
|$44.00
black garlic remoulade, Calabrian chili, orange, goldfish cracker crumbs