Spinach and artichoke dip in Canton

Canton restaurants that serve spinach and artichoke dip

Consumer pic

 

Stone L'Oven Pizza Canton

8 Washington St, Canton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spinach & Artichoke Dip$9.99
house made, served warm
More about Stone L'Oven Pizza Canton
Waterfall Bar & Grille image

 

Waterfall Bar & Grille - 643 Washington Street, Canton Center

2 Forge Pond, Canton

Avg 4 (100 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach & Artichoke Dip (gf*)$14.00
bubbly hot combination of creamy cheese, spinach and artichokes served with bread rounds for dipping -- *substitute carrots & celery sticks for gluten-free dipping option +3.
More about Waterfall Bar & Grille - 643 Washington Street, Canton Center

