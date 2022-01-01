Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Carlsbad

Go
Carlsbad restaurants
Toast

Carlsbad restaurants that serve fried rice

banner pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Thai One On

7750 Rancho Sante Fe, Carlsbad

Avg 4.5 (3169 reviews)
Spicy Fried Rice$16.10
Jasmine rice, crushed chili, onions, carrot, egg, garlic, bell pepper, and Thai basil.
Thai Fried Rice$16.10
Jasmine rice, onion, green onion, egg, tomatoes, and cucumber.
Pineapple Fried Rice$21.85
Jasmine rice, egg, green onion, yellow onion, cashews, raisins, and curry.
More about Thai One On
banner pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Super Sushi

1854 Marron Rd, Carlsbad

Avg 4.3 (615 reviews)
Shrimp Fried Rice$14.95
Shrimp Fried Rice Bundle$14.95
Served with your choice of Coca-Cola product.
Beef Fried Rice$14.95
More about Super Sushi
banner pic

 

Chin's Gourmet - La Costa

6990 El Camino Real, Carlsbad

Avg 4.6 (1655 reviews)
Chicken Fried Rice$12.95
Taiwanese Sausage Fried Rice$12.95
Beef Fried Rice$12.95
More about Chin's Gourmet - La Costa
banner pic

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Chin's Szechwan - Carlsbad

2820 Roosevelt St, Carlsbad

Avg 4.5 (175 reviews)
Fried Rice$15.95
More about Chin's Szechwan - Carlsbad

Browse other tasty dishes in Carlsbad

Beef Broccoli

Caesar Salad

Carbonara

Tossed Salad

Ceviche

Philly Cheesesteaks

Reuben

Wontons

Map

More near Carlsbad to explore

Oceanside

Avg 4.4 (200 restaurants)

Encinitas

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

San Marcos

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Del Mar

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Vista

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Escondido

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Solana Beach

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Cardiff By The Sea

No reviews yet

Rancho Santa Fe

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (862 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (348 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (406 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (507 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston