Bruschetta in Carmel

Carmel restaurants
Toast

Carmel restaurants that serve bruschetta

Convivio Italian Artisan Cuisine image

 

Convivio Italian Artisan Cuisine

11529 Springmill Road Suite 300, Carmel

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salsiccia Bruschetta$11.95
Italian sausage, pureed red peppers, goat cheese
Classica Bruschetta$10.95
Diced tomatoes, red peppers, basil, E.V.O.O., fresh mozzarella
Eggplant Bruschetta$11.95
Roasted eggplant, tomatoes, taleggio cheese, arugula
More about Convivio Italian Artisan Cuisine
Item pic

 

Crafters Pizza and Drafthouse

2430 E 146th Street, Carmel

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Bruschetta Salad$13.99
Mixed Greens, topped with our Housemade Bruschetta, Fresh Grilled Chicken, Feta Cheese, and Toasted Flatbread. Garnished with Fresh Basil.
Bruschetta$8.99
Housemade Bruschetta topped with Feta and Fresh Basil. Served with Crostini.
More about Crafters Pizza and Drafthouse

