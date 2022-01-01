Bruschetta in Carmel
Carmel restaurants that serve bruschetta
More about Convivio Italian Artisan Cuisine
Convivio Italian Artisan Cuisine
11529 Springmill Road Suite 300, Carmel
|Salsiccia Bruschetta
|$11.95
Italian sausage, pureed red peppers, goat cheese
|Classica Bruschetta
|$10.95
Diced tomatoes, red peppers, basil, E.V.O.O., fresh mozzarella
|Eggplant Bruschetta
|$11.95
Roasted eggplant, tomatoes, taleggio cheese, arugula
More about Crafters Pizza and Drafthouse
Crafters Pizza and Drafthouse
2430 E 146th Street, Carmel
|Chicken Bruschetta Salad
|$13.99
Mixed Greens, topped with our Housemade Bruschetta, Fresh Grilled Chicken, Feta Cheese, and Toasted Flatbread. Garnished with Fresh Basil.
|Bruschetta
|$8.99
Housemade Bruschetta topped with Feta and Fresh Basil. Served with Crostini.