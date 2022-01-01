Grilled chicken in Carmel

Go
Carmel restaurants
Toast

Carmel restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Grilled Chicken Salad image

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

1438 West Main St., Carmel

Avg 4.5 (4078 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$11.99
Fresh mixed greens topped with shredded cheese, tomatoes, eggs, avocado, onions, bacon and
fresh grilled chicken breast. Served with house-made balsamic vinaigrette
More about Wild Eggs
Grilled Chicken Sandwich image

 

Bub's Burgers and Ice Cream

210 W. Main Street, Carmel

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.95
Best chicken sandwich you will ever have! Bub's Chicken Sandwich is a juicy, seven ounce charbroiled breast seasoned with our special seasoning then served on a 4oz bun we baked that morning!
More about Bub's Burgers and Ice Cream

Browse other tasty dishes in Carmel

Chicken Tenders

Chili

Omelettes

French Fries

Pretzels

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Carmel to explore

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Fishers

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Noblesville

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Zionsville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Westfield

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Brownsburg

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Fortville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Avon

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Kokomo

No reviews yet

Muncie

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Crawfordsville

No reviews yet

Marion

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston