Grilled chicken in Carmel
Carmel restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about Wild Eggs
SANDWICHES
Wild Eggs
1438 West Main St., Carmel
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$11.99
Fresh mixed greens topped with shredded cheese, tomatoes, eggs, avocado, onions, bacon and
fresh grilled chicken breast. Served with house-made balsamic vinaigrette
More about Bub's Burgers and Ice Cream
Bub's Burgers and Ice Cream
210 W. Main Street, Carmel
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.95
Best chicken sandwich you will ever have! Bub's Chicken Sandwich is a juicy, seven ounce charbroiled breast seasoned with our special seasoning then served on a 4oz bun we baked that morning!