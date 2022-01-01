Chicken wraps in Carmel
Carmel restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Prodigy Burger - 106th
Prodigy Burger - 106th
4335 W 106th Street, Carmel
|WRAP BUFFALO CHICKEN
|$13.45
Crispy fried buffalo chicken tenders served on a sun-dried tomato wrap with tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, and your dressing selection
More about Just Love Coffee
Just Love Coffee
12525 Old Meridian Street, Carmel
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$8.50
Grilled chicken breast, bacon,
pepper jack cheese, spinach, tomato,
flour tortilla, chips, pickle spear and
your choice of dipping sauce.