Chicken wraps in Carmel

Carmel restaurants
Carmel restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Fork + Ale House image

 

Fork + Ale House

350 Veterans Way, Carmel

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.00
More about Fork + Ale House
Banner pic

 

Prodigy Burger - 106th

4335 W 106th Street, Carmel

No reviews yet
Takeout
WRAP BUFFALO CHICKEN$13.45
Crispy fried buffalo chicken tenders served on a sun-dried tomato wrap with tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, and your dressing selection
More about Prodigy Burger - 106th
Item pic

 

Just Love Coffee

12525 Old Meridian Street, Carmel

No reviews yet
Grilled Chicken Wrap$8.50
Grilled chicken breast, bacon,
pepper jack cheese, spinach, tomato,
flour tortilla, chips, pickle spear and
your choice of dipping sauce.
More about Just Love Coffee

