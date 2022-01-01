Salmon in Carmel
Carmel restaurants that serve salmon
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Patachou
14390 Clay Terrace Blvd, Carmel
|Ora-King Salmon Bagel
|$18.00
Sustainable smoked salmon, tomatoes, cream cheese, red onions, capers on toasted bagel.
Upland Brewing - Carmel
820 East 116th Street, Carmel
|Blackened Salmon BLT
|$18.00
applewood-peppered bacon, lettuce, tomato, & zesty garlic aioli on a brioche bun
Cafe Patachou
5790 E Main St., Carmel
|Ora-King Salmon Bagel
|$18.00
Sustainable smoked salmon, tomatoes, cream cheese, red onions, capers on toasted bagel.
Manele Cafe
703 Veteran's Way, Suite 130, Carmel
|Miso Butter Smoked Salmon Toast
|$15.99
sourdough toast, miso butter, smoked salmon, blistered asparagus
Convivio Italian Artisan Cuisine
11529 Springmill Road Suite 300, Carmel
|Side 4oz Salmon
|$12.95
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Prodigy Burger Bar
14490 Clay Terrace Blvd, Carmel
|Teriyaki Salmon
|$14.95
CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Flight Burger
650 W Carmel Dr Suite 100, Carmel
|Hawaiian Salmon Salad
|$8.49
Grilled salmon, chopped romaine, fresh red cabbage served with a side of barbeque sauce and house vinaigrette
|Small Aloha Salmon
Salmon patty, barbeque sauce, grilled pineapple, fresh red cabbage
|Big Aloha Salmon
Salmon patty, barbeque sauce, grilled pineapple, fresh red cabbage
Caffe Buondi
11529 Springmill Rd, Carmel
|Salmone Salad CO
|$15.95
Mixed field greens, grilled salmon, feta, spicy pecans, balsamic vinaigrette, fried shoestring potatoes