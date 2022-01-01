Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Carmel

Go
Carmel restaurants
Toast

Carmel restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Patachou

14390 Clay Terrace Blvd, Carmel

Avg 4.6 (932 reviews)
Takeout
Ora-King Salmon Bagel$18.00
Sustainable smoked salmon, tomatoes, cream cheese, red onions, capers on toasted bagel.
More about Cafe Patachou
Upland Brewing - Carmel image

 

Upland Brewing - Carmel

820 East 116th Street, Carmel

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Blackened Salmon BLT$18.00
applewood-peppered bacon, lettuce, tomato, & zesty garlic aioli on a brioche bun
More about Upland Brewing - Carmel
Item pic

 

Cafe Patachou

5790 E Main St., Carmel

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ora-King Salmon Bagel$18.00
Sustainable smoked salmon, tomatoes, cream cheese, red onions, capers on toasted bagel.
More about Cafe Patachou
Fork + Ale House image

 

Fork + Ale House

350 Veterans Way, Carmel

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon$16.00
Salmon Blt$15.00
More about Fork + Ale House
Item pic

 

Manele Cafe

703 Veteran's Way, Suite 130, Carmel

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Miso Butter Smoked Salmon Toast$15.99
sourdough toast, miso butter, smoked salmon, blistered asparagus
More about Manele Cafe
Convivio Italian Artisan Cuisine image

 

Convivio Italian Artisan Cuisine

11529 Springmill Road Suite 300, Carmel

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Side 4oz Salmon$12.95
More about Convivio Italian Artisan Cuisine
Prodigy Burger and Bar image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Prodigy Burger Bar

14490 Clay Terrace Blvd, Carmel

Avg 4.2 (1816 reviews)
Takeout
Teriyaki Salmon$14.95
More about Prodigy Burger Bar
Flight Burger image

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Flight Burger

650 W Carmel Dr Suite 100, Carmel

Avg 4.2 (126 reviews)
Takeout
Hawaiian Salmon Salad$8.49
Grilled salmon, chopped romaine, fresh red cabbage served with a side of barbeque sauce and house vinaigrette
Small Aloha Salmon
Salmon patty, barbeque sauce, grilled pineapple, fresh red cabbage
Big Aloha Salmon
Salmon patty, barbeque sauce, grilled pineapple, fresh red cabbage
More about Flight Burger
Caffe Buondi image

 

Caffe Buondi

11529 Springmill Rd, Carmel

Avg 4.6 (431 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmone Salad CO$15.95
Mixed field greens, grilled salmon, feta, spicy pecans, balsamic vinaigrette, fried shoestring potatoes
More about Caffe Buondi
Banner pic

 

Prodigy Burger - 106th

4335 W 106th Street, Carmel

No reviews yet
Takeout
Teriyaki Salmon$14.95
More about Prodigy Burger - 106th

Browse other tasty dishes in Carmel

Yogurt Smoothies

Bread Pudding

Caesar Salad

Edamame

Teriyaki Salmon

Cake

Coconut Soup

Chicken Curry

Map

More near Carmel to explore

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

Fishers

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Zionsville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Noblesville

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Brownsburg

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Westfield

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Avon

No reviews yet

Fortville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

Kokomo

No reviews yet

Muncie

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Crawfordsville

No reviews yet

Marion

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (286 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (837 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston