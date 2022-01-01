Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken fried rice in
Carol Stream
/
Carol Stream
/
Chicken Fried Rice
Carol Stream restaurants that serve chicken fried rice
tasty house 1
1042 Fountain View Dr, Carol Stream
No reviews yet
R2***Chicken and Salted Fish Fried Rice
$14.95
R3***Chicken Fried Rice
$13.95
More about tasty house 1
Savory Crust
135 E. St. Charles Rd., Carol Stream
No reviews yet
Chicken Adobo Fried Rice
$5.50
Small chicken adobo fried rice.
More about Savory Crust
Browse other tasty dishes in Carol Stream
Chicken Curry
Bulgogi
Fried Rice
Curry
Curry Chicken
Philly Cheesesteaks
More near Carol Stream to explore
Lombard
Avg 4.4
(22 restaurants)
Glen Ellyn
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Wheaton
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Villa Park
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Bartlett
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Addison
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
West Chicago
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Roselle
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Bloomingdale
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1313 restaurants)
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Kankakee
No reviews yet
Racine
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Dixon
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(542 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(99 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(329 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(338 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(465 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(56 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston