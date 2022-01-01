Carrboro bars & lounges you'll love
Luna Rotisserie & Empanadas
307 E Main St, Carrboro
|Yuca Frits (Gluten Free, Vegan)
Deep fried Yuca wedges tossed in a house made chili lime seasoning
|Arepas (Online)
|$14.75
4 Colombian Arepas topped with Jack Cheese, Sweet Corn Salsa and your choice of Proteins (Beef Brisket, Blackened Pulled Chicken, Pork Carnitas, Jackfruit or Black Beans). (Can be made Gluten Free if you omit Chicken)
|Potato Empanada
Yukon gold potatoes, lima beans, sweet corn, sharp cheddar (Our empanadas are handmade every morning, because of this no substitutions or changes can be made.)
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Acme Food & Beverage Company
110 E Main St, Carrboro
|Blackened Salmon
|$25.00
(GF) cheese grits, black beans, green tomato salsa verde, cilantro
|Smash Burger
|$18.00
Two patties, American cheese, bread & butter pickles, lettuce, spicy Popo sauce, french fries
|Braised Beef Short Rib
|$28.00
glazed carrot purée, housemade chow chow, fried onion rings.
Glasshalfull & Mercantile
106 S. Greensboro St., Suite B, Carrboro
|RTL P Angulaire Bordeaux Bl.
|$16.99
"Straw bright yellow in glass, aromatic is citrus and honey followed by the stony dry minerality of Sauvingnon Blanc, tempers by a dash of Semillion which gives it roundness, pleasure on the palate" (empire wines)
|RTL Benevolent Neglect Mourvedre
|$36.99
2017 Vintage "Sourced from high elevation and volcanic soils, our Mourvèdre stands out as bright and powerful - yet delicate. Aged in a mixture of new and used Hungarian puncheons, the wine displays red fruit, black pepper, and a fully developed structure as a result of the almost 3000ft of elevation at the site which makes for an extremely long, slow maturation during growing season." (winemaker notes)
|GHF Gluten Free self Rising Flour Blend
|$7.99
1lb Bag of
GLASSHALFULL GLUTEN FREE SELF-RISING FLOUR BLEND
Ingredients: chickpea flour, white rice flour, tapioca starch, xanthan gum, baking powder
This baking blend can be used as a 1:1 baking blend in place of any self-rising flour. It contains the baking powder and xanthan gum to give your gluten free items texture and