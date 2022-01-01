Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Carrboro

Carrboro restaurants
Carrboro restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

 

Luna Rotisserie & Empanadas

307 E Main St, Carrboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pecan Pie Empanada$7.00
A fried empanada containing Bourbon Pecan Pie served with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream. (Our Empanadas are handmade every morning, because of this no substitutions or changes can be made.)
Passion Fruit Pie$7.00
Passion Fruit Pie with a Graham Cracker Crust & Wild Berry Coulis.
More about Luna Rotisserie & Empanadas
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Acme Food & Beverage Company

110 E Main St, Carrboro

Avg 4.2 (1194 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Honey Pie$8.00
honey custard, crunchy salt, whipped cream
Individual Pecan Pie$8.00
brown butter ice cream, whipped cream, bourbon hard sauce
Southern Mushroom Pie$12.00
shiitakes, Duke's mayonnaise, Chapel Hill Creamery Hickory Grove Cheese, fresh herbs
More about Acme Food & Beverage Company

Cary

Cary

Apex

Durham

Raleigh

