Pies in Carrboro
Carrboro restaurants that serve pies
Luna Rotisserie & Empanadas
307 E Main St, Carrboro
|Pecan Pie Empanada
|$7.00
A fried empanada containing Bourbon Pecan Pie served with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream. (Our Empanadas are handmade every morning, because of this no substitutions or changes can be made.)
|Passion Fruit Pie
|$7.00
Passion Fruit Pie with a Graham Cracker Crust & Wild Berry Coulis.
Acme Food & Beverage Company
110 E Main St, Carrboro
|Honey Pie
|$8.00
honey custard, crunchy salt, whipped cream
|Individual Pecan Pie
|$8.00
brown butter ice cream, whipped cream, bourbon hard sauce
|Southern Mushroom Pie
|$12.00
shiitakes, Duke's mayonnaise, Chapel Hill Creamery Hickory Grove Cheese, fresh herbs