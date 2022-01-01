Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken salad in Cary

Go
Cary restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Cary
  • /
  • Fried Chicken Salad

Cary restaurants that serve fried chicken salad

Craft Public House image

 

Craft Public House

1040 Tryon Village Drive, Suite 601, CARY

No reviews yet
Takeout
Country Fried Chicken Salad$14.00
Hand breaded chicken tenders over mixed greens, cucumbers, onions, and tomatoes with shredded Meunster, chopped bacon and croutons
More about Craft Public House
Item pic

 

Guasaca Arepa & Salsa Grill

9918 Chapel Hill Rd suite 103, Cary

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
~ Pick 1st. Crispy Chicken Half Salad$10.75
Half of our New Strawberry Salad with Crispy Chicken combined with a Half Bowl of your choice. The best of both!
~ Pick 1st: Crispy Chicken Half Salad$10.75
Half of our New Strawberry Salad with Crispy Chicken combined with the Arepa of your choice. A perfect match!
More about Guasaca Arepa & Salsa Grill

