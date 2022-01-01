Fried chicken salad in Cary
Cary restaurants that serve fried chicken salad
More about Craft Public House
Craft Public House
1040 Tryon Village Drive, Suite 601, CARY
|Country Fried Chicken Salad
|$14.00
Hand breaded chicken tenders over mixed greens, cucumbers, onions, and tomatoes with shredded Meunster, chopped bacon and croutons
More about Guasaca Arepa & Salsa Grill
Guasaca Arepa & Salsa Grill
9918 Chapel Hill Rd suite 103, Cary
|~ Pick 1st. Crispy Chicken Half Salad
|$10.75
Half of our New Strawberry Salad with Crispy Chicken combined with a Half Bowl of your choice. The best of both!
|~ Pick 1st: Crispy Chicken Half Salad
|$10.75
Half of our New Strawberry Salad with Crispy Chicken combined with the Arepa of your choice. A perfect match!