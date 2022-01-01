Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reuben in Cary

Go
Cary restaurants
Toast

Cary restaurants that serve reuben

Item pic

 

Mookies New York Deli

1010 Tryon Village Drive Suite 705, CARY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Corned Beef Reuben Petite$14.95
Pastrami Reuben Petite$14.95
50 Corned beef/ 50 Pastrami Reuben Full$23.75
More about Mookies New York Deli
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Crosstown Pub & Grill

140 E Chatham street, Cary

Avg 4.6 (1818 reviews)
Takeout
Reuben Sandwich^$10.00
Shaved corned beef with swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and 1000 island dressing on toasted rye bread. Served with a side.
More about Crosstown Pub & Grill
Item pic

 

Abbey Road Tavern & Grill Cary

1195 W Chatham st, cary

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Reuben$9.99
sliced corned beef with sauerkraut, swiss cheese and 1000 island dressing on marble rye bread
More about Abbey Road Tavern & Grill Cary
Grilled Reuben image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant

1979 High House Rd, Cary

Avg 4.6 (1128 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Reuben$15.00
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut & thousand island dressing pressed between grilled rye with your choice of side.
Turkey Reuben$15.00
Turkey, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut & thousand island dressing pressed between grilled rye with your choice of side.
Pastrami Reuben$15.00
NY style pastrami, Swiss cheese, spicy mustard aioli & coleslaw pressed between grilled rye with your choice of side.
More about Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant
Item pic

SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

RallyPoint Sport Grill

837 Bass Pro Lane, Cary

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Rally Reuben$13.00
Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing on local marble rye
More about RallyPoint Sport Grill

Map

