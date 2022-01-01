Reuben in Cary
Cary restaurants that serve reuben
More about Mookies New York Deli
Mookies New York Deli
1010 Tryon Village Drive Suite 705, CARY
|Corned Beef Reuben Petite
|$14.95
|Pastrami Reuben Petite
|$14.95
|50 Corned beef/ 50 Pastrami Reuben Full
|$23.75
More about Crosstown Pub & Grill
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Crosstown Pub & Grill
140 E Chatham street, Cary
|Reuben Sandwich^
|$10.00
Shaved corned beef with swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and 1000 island dressing on toasted rye bread. Served with a side.
More about Abbey Road Tavern & Grill Cary
Abbey Road Tavern & Grill Cary
1195 W Chatham st, cary
|Reuben
|$9.99
sliced corned beef with sauerkraut, swiss cheese and 1000 island dressing on marble rye bread
More about Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant
1979 High House Rd, Cary
|Grilled Reuben
|$15.00
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut & thousand island dressing pressed between grilled rye with your choice of side.
|Turkey Reuben
|$15.00
Turkey, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut & thousand island dressing pressed between grilled rye with your choice of side.
|Pastrami Reuben
|$15.00
NY style pastrami, Swiss cheese, spicy mustard aioli & coleslaw pressed between grilled rye with your choice of side.