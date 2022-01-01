Pies in Catonsville
Catonsville restaurants that serve pies
SugarBakers Cakes
23 Mellor Ave, Catonsville
|Peanut Butter Pie
|$25.00
Chocolate cookie crust filled with a light and creamy peanut butter mousse.
|Very Berry Pie - 10 inch
|$25.00
Traditional pie shell filled with strawberries, blueberries blackberries and red raspberries with a lattice top.
|Home Style Apple Pie -10 inch
|$25.00
What Mom made.
Atwater's
815 Frederick Road, Catonsville
|10" Large Apple Pie
|$28.00
|Scottish Chicken Pie
|$12.95
free range chicken, peas, carrots, onions, potatoes, Atwater's Farm thyme & cream wrapped in a traditional pie crust served with a side of mixed greens
|Small 5" Apple Pie
|$7.25