Pies in Catonsville

Catonsville restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

 

SugarBakers Cakes

23 Mellor Ave, Catonsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Peanut Butter Pie$25.00
Chocolate cookie crust filled with a light and creamy peanut butter mousse.
Very Berry Pie - 10 inch$25.00
Traditional pie shell filled with strawberries, blueberries blackberries and red raspberries with a lattice top.
Home Style Apple Pie -10 inch$25.00
What Mom made.
Item pic

 

Atwater's

815 Frederick Road, Catonsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
10" Large Apple Pie$28.00
Scottish Chicken Pie$12.95
free range chicken, peas, carrots, onions, potatoes, Atwater's Farm thyme & cream wrapped in a traditional pie crust served with a side of mixed greens
Small 5" Apple Pie$7.25
Scittino's Italian Marketplace image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Scittino's Italian Marketplace

1701 Edmondson Ave, Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (1311 reviews)
Takeout
Assorted Pie Slices$1.99
