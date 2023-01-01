Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Ham sandwiches in
Cedar City
/
Cedar City
/
Ham Sandwiches
Cedar City restaurants that serve ham sandwiches
Silver Silo Bakery & Espresso
777 Cross Hollow Road, Cedar City
No reviews yet
Ham Sandwich
$4.90
More about Silver Silo Bakery & Espresso
RallyFoods 2
1075 W 200 N, Cedar City
No reviews yet
Ham & Swiss Egg Sandwich
$6.49
Cracked egg, melted swiss cheese, and deli ham on one of our signature bagels.
More about RallyFoods 2
