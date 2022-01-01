Pepperoni pizza in Cedar City
Cedar City restaurants that serve pepperoni pizza
The Hub Pizza & More
2002 N Main St #5, Cedar City
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$10.00
Classic Pepperoni Pizza
The Hub Pizza & More
476 E Midvalley Rd, Enoch
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$10.00
Classic Pepperoni Pizza. Red Marinara sauce, house shredded mozzarella, loaded with quality pepperoni.
Centro Woodfired Pizzeria
50 W Center St, Cedar City
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$15.00
Hand crushed tomato sauce, aged mozzarella, and pepperoni.
|Kids Pepperoni Pizza
|$8.50
6 inch kids pizza, cooked blonde for light to minimal charring. Topped with hand crushed tomato sauce, aged mozzarella, and pepperoni.