Pepperoni pizza in Cedar City

Cedar City restaurants
Cedar City restaurants that serve pepperoni pizza

Pepperoni Pizza image

PIZZA

The Hub Pizza & More

2002 N Main St #5, Cedar City

Avg 4.6 (798 reviews)
Takeout
Pepperoni Pizza$10.00
Classic Pepperoni Pizza
More about The Hub Pizza & More
Pepperoni Pizza image

PIZZA • ICE CREAM

The Hub Pizza & More

476 E Midvalley Rd, Enoch

Avg 4.1 (41 reviews)
Takeout
Pepperoni Pizza$10.00
Classic Pepperoni Pizza. Red Marinara sauce, house shredded mozzarella, loaded with quality pepperoni.
More about The Hub Pizza & More
Pepperoni Pizza image

PIZZA

Centro Woodfired Pizzeria

50 W Center St, Cedar City

Avg 4.5 (2301 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pepperoni Pizza$15.00
Pepperoni Pizza$15.00
Hand crushed tomato sauce, aged mozzarella, and pepperoni.
Kids Pepperoni Pizza$8.50
6 inch kids pizza, cooked blonde for light to minimal charring. Topped with hand crushed tomato sauce, aged mozzarella, and pepperoni.
More about Centro Woodfired Pizzeria

