Garden salad in Cedar City
Cedar City restaurants that serve garden salad
More about The Hub Pizza & More - Cedar City
PIZZA
The Hub Pizza & More - Cedar City
2002 N Main St #5, Cedar City
|The Garden Salad
|$0.00
mixed greens, green peppers, red onions, diced tomatoes, mozzarella cheese,
your choice of dressing.
More about Silver Silo Bakery & Espresso
Silver Silo Bakery & Espresso
777 Cross Hollow Road, Cedar City
|Large Fresh Garden Salad
|$7.99
Fresh romaine lettuce with cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, grated carrots, and mini peppers (served with your choice of dressing)
|Small Fresh Garden Salad
|$5.29
Fresh romaine lettuce with cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, grated carrots, and mini peppers (served with your choice of dressing)