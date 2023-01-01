Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garden salad in Cedar City

Cedar City restaurants
Cedar City restaurants that serve garden salad

The Hub Pizza & More image

PIZZA

The Hub Pizza & More - Cedar City

2002 N Main St #5, Cedar City

Avg 4.6 (798 reviews)
Takeout
The Garden Salad$0.00
mixed greens, green peppers, red onions, diced tomatoes, mozzarella cheese,
your choice of dressing.
More about The Hub Pizza & More - Cedar City
Item pic

 

Silver Silo Bakery & Espresso

777 Cross Hollow Road, Cedar City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Large Fresh Garden Salad$7.99
Fresh romaine lettuce with cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, grated carrots, and mini peppers (served with your choice of dressing)
Small Fresh Garden Salad$5.29
Fresh romaine lettuce with cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, grated carrots, and mini peppers (served with your choice of dressing)
More about Silver Silo Bakery & Espresso

