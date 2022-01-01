Pies in Cedar City

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cedar City restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

PIZZA

The Hub Pizza & More - Cedar City

2002 N Main St #5, Cedar City

Avg 4.6 (798 reviews)
Takeout
Hand Pies (6 count)$7.50
**Pre-Order for Wednesday the 23rd**
Delicious, rich pies that fit in your hand. Choose between Caramel Apple, Mixed Berry, and Pumpkin!
Ingredients:
Apple: Apples, lemon juice, sugar, brown sugar, heavy whipping cream, salt, apple pie spice, corn starch, vanilla flavoring, salted butter, confectioners sugar, whole milk, AP flour, shortening, egg, vinegar, water.
Berry: Raspberries, blueberries, strawberries, Blackberries, Lemon juice, sugar, Brown sugar, heavy whipping cream, salt, corn starch, vanilla flavoring, salted butter, confectioners sugar, whole milk, AP flour, shortening, egg, vinegar, water.
Pumpkin: AP flour, pumpkin puree, cream cheese, sugar, salt, shortening, egg, vinegar, water, Salted butter, vanilla, cornstarch, heavy whipping cream, milk, confectioners sugar.
More about The Hub Pizza & More - Cedar City
Item pic

PIZZA

Centro Woodfired Pizzeria

50 W Center St, Cedar City

Avg 4.5 (2301 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
The White Pie$16.00
A true classic featuring lots of fresh garlic, aged mozzarella fontina, parmesan and fresh ricotta impastata.
More about Centro Woodfired Pizzeria

