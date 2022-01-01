Pies in Cedar City

**Pre-Order for Wednesday the 23rd**

Delicious, rich pies that fit in your hand. Choose between Caramel Apple, Mixed Berry, and Pumpkin!

Ingredients:

Apple: Apples, lemon juice, sugar, brown sugar, heavy whipping cream, salt, apple pie spice, corn starch, vanilla flavoring, salted butter, confectioners sugar, whole milk, AP flour, shortening, egg, vinegar, water.

Berry: Raspberries, blueberries, strawberries, Blackberries, Lemon juice, sugar, Brown sugar, heavy whipping cream, salt, corn starch, vanilla flavoring, salted butter, confectioners sugar, whole milk, AP flour, shortening, egg, vinegar, water.

Pumpkin: AP flour, pumpkin puree, cream cheese, sugar, salt, shortening, egg, vinegar, water, Salted butter, vanilla, cornstarch, heavy whipping cream, milk, confectioners sugar.

