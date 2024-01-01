Quesadillas in Cedar City
Cedar City restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Puerto Vallarta - 1575 West 200 North
Puerto Vallarta - 1575 West 200 North
1575 West 200 North, Cedar City
|CARNE ASADA QUESADILLA
|$13.95
two large flour tortillas filled with grilled skirt steak,
Monterey Jack cheese, onions, tomatoes, guacamole, sour
cream and Pico de gallo.
More about Frijoles & Frescas Grilled Tacos - Cedar City - F8 - 1555 Regency Road
Frijoles & Frescas Grilled Tacos - Cedar City - F8 - 1555 Regency Road
1555 Regency Road, Cedar City
|Quesadilla
|$9.99
Meat, cheese, advocado, sour cream, pico de gallo
|Mini Quesadilla - Cheese Only
|$2.59
Grilled corn tortilla with melted jack cheese
|Quesadilla - Cheese Only
|$4.89
Grilled flour tortilla with melted jack cheese