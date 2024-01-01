Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Cedar City

Cedar City restaurants
Cedar City restaurants that serve quesadillas

Puerto Vallarta - 1575 West 200 North

1575 West 200 North, Cedar City

CARNE ASADA QUESADILLA$13.95
two large flour tortillas filled with grilled skirt steak,
Monterey Jack cheese, onions, tomatoes, guacamole, sour
cream and Pico de gallo.
Frijoles & Frescas Grilled Tacos - Cedar City - F8 - 1555 Regency Road

1555 Regency Road, Cedar City

Quesadilla$9.99
Meat, cheese, advocado, sour cream, pico de gallo
Mini Quesadilla - Cheese Only$2.59
Grilled corn tortilla with melted jack cheese
Quesadilla - Cheese Only$4.89
Grilled flour tortilla with melted jack cheese
