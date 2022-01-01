Poboy in Cedar Park
Cedar Park restaurants that serve poboy
SEAFOOD
Abby's Crab Shack
202 Walton Way Suite 100, Cedar Park
|Crab Cake Poboy
|$14.99
FRENCH FRIES
Cajun Skillet (512)243-5290
251 N. Bell Blvd Suite 101, Cedar Park
|Hot Sausage PoBoy
|$14.50
The New Orleans original Patton's Hot Sausage (seasoned beef patties), comes "dressed" with cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a toasted french roll.
|Shrimp PoBoy
|$14.75
Fried Shrimp on a toasted French Bread, "Dressed" with mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and remoulade sauce.
**Please allow extra prep time for this item**
|Roast Beef PoBoy
|$14.50
Homemade Roast Beef and Gravy, Dressed with Swiss Cheese, Mayo, and Lettuce on French Bread.
*Get ready to get messy!*
Stiles Switch BBQ
800 W Whitestone Blvd, Bldg A, Cedar Park
|Fried Shrimp PoBoy with Hawg Rub Fries
|$17.50
Fried Shrimp PoBoy served with House Remoulade Sauce & Hawg Rub Fries