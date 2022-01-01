Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado toast in Chagrin Falls

Chagrin Falls restaurants
Toast

Chagrin Falls restaurants that serve avocado toast

Item pic

 

Pub Frato Chagrin Falls

25 Pleasant Drive, Chagrin Falls

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado Toast$14.00
avocado salad + whole grain toast + tomato + goat cheese
More about Pub Frato Chagrin Falls
Item pic

CAKES

Luna Bakery & Cafe

34105 Chagrin Blvd., Moreland Hills

Avg 4 (40 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Soup and Avocado Toast (MH)$10.50
Made from scratch soup accompanied by a slice of multigrain bread topped with avocado, sea salt, pink pepper corn, and lemon wedges. Please call your specific pickup location for the soup of the day.
Avocado Toast$4.75
A slice of multigrain toast topped with avocado, sea salt and pink peppercorn. Served with a side of lemon wedges.
More about Luna Bakery & Cafe
Two Cafe and Boutique image

 

Two Cafe and Boutique

8578 E Washington St, Chagrin Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Avocado Toast$8.00
Avocado seasoned w/ lime & cilantro, topped with chopped egg, bacon, radishes and chives on nine-grain bread.
More about Two Cafe and Boutique

