Avocado toast in Chagrin Falls
Chagrin Falls restaurants that serve avocado toast
Pub Frato Chagrin Falls
25 Pleasant Drive, Chagrin Falls
|Avocado Toast
|$14.00
avocado salad + whole grain toast + tomato + goat cheese
CAKES
Luna Bakery & Cafe
34105 Chagrin Blvd., Moreland Hills
|Soup and Avocado Toast (MH)
|$10.50
Made from scratch soup accompanied by a slice of multigrain bread topped with avocado, sea salt, pink pepper corn, and lemon wedges. Please call your specific pickup location for the soup of the day.
|Avocado Toast
|$4.75
A slice of multigrain toast topped with avocado, sea salt and pink peppercorn. Served with a side of lemon wedges.