Quesadillas in Chambersburg

Chambersburg restaurants
Chambersburg restaurants that serve quesadillas

Cafe Del Sol image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Del Sol

438 Gateway Ave, Chambersburg

Avg 4.7 (1959 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN QUESADILLA$11.00
bell peppers | onion | tomato | cheddar
KID QUESADILLA$7.00
monterrey | cheddar | flour tortilla | shredded lettuce | sour cream | add chicken for $2 extra
SHRIMP & CHORIZO QUESADILLA$13.00
bell peppers | onion | tomato | cheddar
More about Cafe Del Sol
Banner pic

 

The Orchards Restaurant & RELAX Lounge

1580 Orchard Dr, Chambersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Quesadilla$11.00
served with salsa & sour cream
More about The Orchards Restaurant & RELAX Lounge
Restaurant banner

 

PAT and CARLA'S II

3218 linconl way west, chambersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla's$9.99
More about PAT and CARLA'S II

Map

