Quesadillas in Chambersburg
Chambersburg restaurants that serve quesadillas
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Del Sol
438 Gateway Ave, Chambersburg
|CHICKEN QUESADILLA
|$11.00
bell peppers | onion | tomato | cheddar
|KID QUESADILLA
|$7.00
monterrey | cheddar | flour tortilla | shredded lettuce | sour cream | add chicken for $2 extra
|SHRIMP & CHORIZO QUESADILLA
|$13.00
bell peppers | onion | tomato | cheddar
The Orchards Restaurant & RELAX Lounge
1580 Orchard Dr, Chambersburg
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.00
served with salsa & sour cream