Paninis in Chambersburg

Chambersburg restaurants
Toast

Chambersburg restaurants that serve paninis

CRABCAKE PANINI image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Del Sol

438 Gateway Ave, Chambersburg

Avg 4.7 (1959 reviews)
Takeout
CRABCAKE PANINI$16.00
signature crabcake | provolone | tomato | old bay
PRIME RIB PANINI$15.00
shaved prime rib | balsamic onions | smoked gouda | kale & arugula | dijon brie spread | rosemary ciabatta
PESTO PANINI$13.00
grilled chicken | basil pesto mayo | provolone | tomato | basil | herb focaccia
Rosalies Grill image

PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL

Rosalies Grill

1901 Scotland Ave, Chambersburg

Avg 4.2 (117 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Panini$9.00
Smoked Turkey, Provolone, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Italian, and comes with Chips.
Tuscan Turkey Panini$9.00
Smoked Turkey Breast, Pesto, Onions, Fresh Mozzarella, Rosemary, and comes with Chips.
Grilled Chicken Pesto Panini$9.00
Grilled Chicken, Pesto-mayo, Provolone, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and comes with Chips.
Banner pic

 

The Orchards Restaurant & RELAX Lounge

1580 Orchard Dr, Chambersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Turkey & Avocado Panini$13.00
thinly sliced turkey, red onion, and swiss cheese served on a toasted panini
