Paninis in Chambersburg
Chambersburg restaurants that serve paninis
More about Cafe Del Sol
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Del Sol
438 Gateway Ave, Chambersburg
|CRABCAKE PANINI
|$16.00
signature crabcake | provolone | tomato | old bay
|PRIME RIB PANINI
|$15.00
shaved prime rib | balsamic onions | smoked gouda | kale & arugula | dijon brie spread | rosemary ciabatta
|PESTO PANINI
|$13.00
grilled chicken | basil pesto mayo | provolone | tomato | basil | herb focaccia
More about Rosalies Grill
PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL
Rosalies Grill
1901 Scotland Ave, Chambersburg
|Turkey Panini
|$9.00
Smoked Turkey, Provolone, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Italian, and comes with Chips.
|Tuscan Turkey Panini
|$9.00
Smoked Turkey Breast, Pesto, Onions, Fresh Mozzarella, Rosemary, and comes with Chips.
|Grilled Chicken Pesto Panini
|$9.00
Grilled Chicken, Pesto-mayo, Provolone, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and comes with Chips.