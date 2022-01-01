Pizza steak in Chambersburg
Chambersburg restaurants that serve pizza steak
More about Rosalies Grill
PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL
Rosalies Grill
1901 Scotland Ave, Chambersburg
|Pizza Steak
|$9.00
Shaved Steak with Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese on Rosalie's Bread. Customize the way you like!
More about PAT and CARLA'S II
PAT and CARLA'S II
3218 linconl way west, chambersburg
|Pizza Steak sub
|$8.75
sauce and mozzarella cheese
|Steak, Green Peppers, Fried Onion Pizza
|$16.99
More about Pat & Carla's Italian Eatery
PIZZA • PASTA
Pat & Carla's Italian Eatery
600 Lincoln Way East, Chambersburg
|Pizza Steak
|$8.10
With mozzarella and tomato sauce