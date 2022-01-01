Brisket in Chandler
Chandler restaurants that serve brisket
More about Chompie's - Chandler
Chompie's - Chandler
3481 W. Frye Road, Chandler
|Brisket Full
|$18.49
A Valley Favorite! Served on sliced bread or roll with choice of side.
|Brisket 1/2
|$11.99
A Valley Favorite! Served on sliced bread or roll with choice of side.
|Passover | Brisket Dinner
|$22.99
Tender Braised Brisket of Beef w/Pan Gravy.
Choice: Starter, soup or salad, potato and vegetable.
More about SanTan BrewPub | Spirit House
SanTan BrewPub | Spirit House
8 S San Marcos Pl., Chandler
|lb of Brisket
|$16.00
Pub + Catering Menu
More about BKD's Backyard Joint
PIZZA • TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
BKD's Backyard Joint
980 E. Pecos Rd., Suite 5, Chandler
|Brisket Dip
|$16.00
Smoked Brisket and Provolone Cheese on a Baguette with Au Jus
|Brisket Mac "N" Cheese
|$16.00
Hickory/Cherry Smoked Brisket, Smoked Cheddar Cheese, Gouda Cheese, Crispy Onions, Cavatappi and Hatch Chile
|Loaded Brisket Nachos
|$16.00
Hickory/Cherry Smoked Brisket, Warm Tortilla Chips, Roasted Corn Pico, Red Onion, Jalapeño, Cilantro, Beer Cheese Sauce, Charro Beans, Sour Cream and Cotija Cheese