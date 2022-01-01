Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Chandler

Chandler restaurants
Chandler restaurants that serve brisket

Item pic

 

Chompie's - Chandler

3481 W. Frye Road, Chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Brisket Full$18.49
A Valley Favorite! Served on sliced bread or roll with choice of side.
Brisket 1/2$11.99
A Valley Favorite! Served on sliced bread or roll with choice of side.
Passover | Brisket Dinner$22.99
Tender Braised Brisket of Beef w/Pan Gravy.
Choice: Starter, soup or salad, potato and vegetable.
More about Chompie's - Chandler
SanTan BrewPub | Spirit House image

 

SanTan BrewPub | Spirit House

8 S San Marcos Pl., Chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
lb of Brisket$16.00
Pub + Catering Menu
More about SanTan BrewPub | Spirit House
2a00de5d-0480-4e01-9afd-568646488845 image

PIZZA • TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

BKD's Backyard Joint

980 E. Pecos Rd., Suite 5, Chandler

Avg 4.4 (781 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Brisket Dip$16.00
Smoked Brisket and Provolone Cheese on a Baguette with Au Jus
Brisket Mac "N" Cheese$16.00
Hickory/Cherry Smoked Brisket, Smoked Cheddar Cheese, Gouda Cheese, Crispy Onions, Cavatappi and Hatch Chile
Loaded Brisket Nachos$16.00
Hickory/Cherry Smoked Brisket, Warm Tortilla Chips, Roasted Corn Pico, Red Onion, Jalapeño, Cilantro, Beer Cheese Sauce, Charro Beans, Sour Cream and Cotija Cheese
More about BKD's Backyard Joint

