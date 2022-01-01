Cheesecake in South Park
South Park restaurants that serve cheesecake
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
Bulla Gastrobar
4310 Sharon Rd, Charlotte
|Basque Style Cheesecake
|$11.00
Traditional creamy cheesecake from San Sebastián, blueberry compote
800° Woodfired Kitchen
6815 Phillips Place Ct #A-1, charlotte
|Raspberry Cheesecake
|$12.00
New York style cheesecake, topped with an 800° homemade raspberry compote and fresh raspberries.
|Blueberry White Chocolate Cheesecake
|$12.00
Classic cheesecake mixed with vanilla-bean cream cake and sweet swirls of blueberries, then topped with an 800° homemade blueberry compote.
|Salted Caramel Cheesecake
|$12.00
Classic style cheesecake, thick and rich with Dulce De Leche, topped with and sitting in a thin layer of caramel with a light dusting of sea salt.