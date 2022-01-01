Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in South Park

South Park restaurants
South Park restaurants that serve cheesecake

Park Sushi image

SUSHI • RAMEN

Park Sushi

6601 Morrison Blvd, Charlotte

Avg 5 (12 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
JAPANESE CHEESECAKE$6.00
More about Park Sushi
Item pic

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Bulla Gastrobar

4310 Sharon Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (3483 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Basque Style Cheesecake$11.00
Traditional creamy cheesecake from San Sebastián, blueberry compote
More about Bulla Gastrobar
Item pic

 

800° Woodfired Kitchen

6815 Phillips Place Ct #A-1, charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Raspberry Cheesecake$12.00
New York style cheesecake, topped with an 800° homemade raspberry compote and fresh raspberries.
Blueberry White Chocolate Cheesecake$12.00
Classic cheesecake mixed with vanilla-bean cream cake and sweet swirls of blueberries, then topped with an 800° homemade blueberry compote.
Salted Caramel Cheesecake$12.00
Classic style cheesecake, thick and rich with Dulce De Leche, topped with and sitting in a thin layer of caramel with a light dusting of sea salt.
More about 800° Woodfired Kitchen
Restaurant banner

 

Southern Pecan

6706-C Phillips Place Court, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mixed Berry Cheesecake$9.95
More about Southern Pecan

