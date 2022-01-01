Chicken pizza in Uptown

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Uptown restaurants
Toast

Uptown restaurants that serve chicken pizza

Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

The Bella Ciao

201 South Tryon Street, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (1515 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BBQ Chicken Pizza$15.50
BBQ Tomato Sauce, marinated chicken, gouda cheese, diced marinated tomatoes, mozzarella, cilantro
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$15.50
Homemade Creamy Buffalo Sauce, Chicken Breast, Mozzarella cheese finished with chopped parsley
Chicken Pesto Pizza$15.50
Homemade basil pesto*, chicken breast, marinated diced tomatoes, mozzarella
*Contains tree nuts
More about The Bella Ciao
Item pic

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen Uptown

150 N College St, Charlotte

Avg 4 (533 reviews)
Takeout
Roasted Chicken Pizza$14.00
More about Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen Uptown

