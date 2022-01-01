Chicken pizza in Uptown
The Bella Ciao
201 South Tryon Street, Charlotte
|BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$15.50
BBQ Tomato Sauce, marinated chicken, gouda cheese, diced marinated tomatoes, mozzarella, cilantro
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$15.50
Homemade Creamy Buffalo Sauce, Chicken Breast, Mozzarella cheese finished with chopped parsley
|Chicken Pesto Pizza
|$15.50
Homemade basil pesto*, chicken breast, marinated diced tomatoes, mozzarella
*Contains tree nuts
Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen Uptown
150 N College St, Charlotte
|Roasted Chicken Pizza
|$14.00