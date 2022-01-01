Chicken salad in Uptown

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Bella Ciao image

PIZZA • PASTA

The Bella Ciao

201 South Tryon Street, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (1515 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.95
More about The Bella Ciao
Rocket Pizza NC image

 

Rocket Pizza NC

1213 West Morehead St., Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Caesar Salad$14.00
More about Rocket Pizza NC
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • STEAKS

Chima Steakhouse

139 S. Tryon Street, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (8048 reviews)
Takeout
Boneless Chicken Caesar Salad (14 oz)$17.90
Romaine lettuce, croutons, shaved Parmesan and homemade caesar dressing. Served with aji chicken thigh and your choice of sauce.
More about Chima Steakhouse
Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen Uptown image

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen Uptown

150 N College St, Charlotte

Avg 4 (533 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Wrap$15.00
Chicken salad wrap, spinach, radishes
More about Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen Uptown

