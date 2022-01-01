Chicken salad in Uptown
PIZZA • PASTA
The Bella Ciao
201 South Tryon Street, Charlotte
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$13.95
Rocket Pizza NC
1213 West Morehead St., Charlotte
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$14.00
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • STEAKS
Chima Steakhouse
139 S. Tryon Street, Charlotte
|Boneless Chicken Caesar Salad (14 oz)
|$17.90
Romaine lettuce, croutons, shaved Parmesan and homemade caesar dressing. Served with aji chicken thigh and your choice of sauce.
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen Uptown
150 N College St, Charlotte
|Chicken Salad Wrap
|$15.00
Chicken salad wrap, spinach, radishes