Black bean burgers in Charlottesville
Charlottesville restaurants that serve black bean burgers
Chaps Ice Cream - 223 E Main Street
223 E Main Street, Charlottesville
|Black Bean Burger
|$9.10
Mane Course Sandwiches
179 Connor Drive, Charlottesville
|BLACK BEAN VEGGIE BURGER MINI
|$6.99
Fresh Avocado, Provolone, Tomato, Onion, Lettuce Blend.
|Black Bean Veggie Burger Large
|$12.79
Fresh Avocado, Provolone, Tomato, Onion, Lettuce Blend.
|BLACK BEAN VEGGIE BURGER REGULAR
|$8.99
Fresh Avocado, Provolone, Tomato, Onion, Lettuce Blend.