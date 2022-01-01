Mozzarella sticks in Charlottesville

Charlottesville restaurants
Toast

Charlottesville restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks

Sammy's On The Corner image

 

Sammy's On The Corner

1427 University Avenue, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mozzarella Sticks$6.95
More about Sammy's On The Corner
The Brick Oven image

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES

The Brick Oven

1966 Rio Hill Ctr, Charlottesville

Avg 4.2 (343 reviews)
Takeout
Mozzarella Sticks$8.00
Lightly breaded & and served with homemade marinara.
More about The Brick Oven
Vinny's Italian Grill & Pizzeria - Charlottesville image

 

Vinny's Italian Grill & Pizzeria - Charlottesville

241 Connor Dr,Unit L,Hollymeade Town Center,, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
Takeout
MOZZARELLA STICKS (6)$7.49
Fresh mozzarella sticks wrapped in a light breading and deep-fried to a crispy golden brown on the outside with gooey melted cheese on the inside... Oh, gotta have it!
More about Vinny's Italian Grill & Pizzeria - Charlottesville

