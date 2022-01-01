Mozzarella sticks in Charlottesville
Charlottesville restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks
Sammy's On The Corner
1427 University Avenue, Charlottesville
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$6.95
PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES
The Brick Oven
1966 Rio Hill Ctr, Charlottesville
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$8.00
Lightly breaded & and served with homemade marinara.
Vinny's Italian Grill & Pizzeria - Charlottesville
241 Connor Dr,Unit L,Hollymeade Town Center,, Charlottesville
|MOZZARELLA STICKS (6)
|$7.49
Fresh mozzarella sticks wrapped in a light breading and deep-fried to a crispy golden brown on the outside with gooey melted cheese on the inside... Oh, gotta have it!