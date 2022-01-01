Noodle salad in Charlottesville

(Vegan option available, click below)

A salad bowl w/ vermicelli noodles featuring lemongrass-marinated beef, chicken, or fried tofu over green leaf lettuce, cucumber, pickled daikon radish and carrot, & beansprouts, topped with mint, cilantro, scallion, cucumber, fried red onion, and crushed roasted peanuts. served with our house-made sour, slightly sweet fish sauce dressing on the side or our house-made VEGAN Bún dressing on the side.

