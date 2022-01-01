Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Noodle salad in Charlottesville

Go
Charlottesville restaurants
Toast

Charlottesville restaurants that serve noodle salad

Vietnamese Noodle Salad [Bún] (GF) image

 

Chimm St

946 Grady Avenue Suite O, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vietnamese Noodle Salad [Bún]$11.00
(Vegan option available, click below)
A salad bowl w/ vermicelli noodles featuring lemongrass-marinated beef, chicken, or fried tofu over green leaf lettuce, cucumber, pickled daikon radish and carrot, & beansprouts, topped with mint, cilantro, scallion, cucumber, fried red onion, and crushed roasted peanuts. served with our house-made sour, slightly sweet fish sauce dressing on the side or our house-made VEGAN Bún dressing on the side.
More about Chimm St
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Ivy Provisions

2206 Ivy Rd, Charlottesville

Avg 4.4 (352 reviews)
Takeout
Vegan Asian Noodle Salad
Rice Noodles, Asian dressing, cabbage, carrots, green onions
More about Ivy Provisions

