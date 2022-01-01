Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Naan in
Charlottesville
/
Charlottesville
/
Naan
Charlottesville restaurants that serve naan
Bang! Restaurant
213 2nd St SW, Charlottesville
No reviews yet
Buttered Naan
$5.00
More about Bang! Restaurant
Maharaja Fine Indian Cuisine
378 hillsdale dr, charlottesville
No reviews yet
Sweet Naan
$4.50
Stuffed with sugar, raisins and coconut
Naan
$3.00
White wheat bread baked in the tandoor oven
Ghobi Naan
$4.50
White wheat bread stuffed with diced cauliflower
More about Maharaja Fine Indian Cuisine
