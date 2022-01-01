Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Naan in Charlottesville

Go
Charlottesville restaurants
Toast

Charlottesville restaurants that serve naan

Bang! Restaurant image

 

Bang! Restaurant

213 2nd St SW, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buttered Naan$5.00
More about Bang! Restaurant
Naan image

 

Maharaja Fine Indian Cuisine

378 hillsdale dr, charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sweet Naan$4.50
Stuffed with sugar, raisins and coconut
Naan$3.00
White wheat bread baked in the tandoor oven
Ghobi Naan$4.50
White wheat bread stuffed with diced cauliflower
More about Maharaja Fine Indian Cuisine

Browse other tasty dishes in Charlottesville

Avocado Salad

Fish Sandwiches

Soft Shell Crabs

Chicken Parmesan

Pappardelle

Tacos

Steamed Broccoli

Cheese Fries

Map

More near Charlottesville to explore

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (50 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Culpeper

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Crozet

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Waynesboro

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Powhatan

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Nellysford

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Roseland

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Spotsylvania

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (273 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (828 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (540 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (328 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston