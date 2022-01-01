Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cappuccino in Charlottesville

Charlottesville restaurants
Toast

Charlottesville restaurants that serve cappuccino

Botanical Fare

421 E Main St, Charlotteville

TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cappuccino$4.50
espresso + oat milk + foam
More about Botanical Fare
SALADS • SANDWICHES

Ivy Provisions

2206 Ivy Rd, Charlottesville

Avg 4.4 (352 reviews)
Takeout
*Cappuccino - 12oz$3.00
*Cappuccino - 16oz$3.50
More about Ivy Provisions
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Corner Juice

1509 University Ave, Charlottesville

Avg 4.6 (149 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cappuccino$4.00
Espresso + Choice of Steamed Milk + Thick Foam
More about Corner Juice
Milli Coffee Roasters

400 Preston Avenue, Charlottesville

TakeoutFast Pay
Cappuccino$4.00
Espresso combined with milk steamed to a foamy consistency.
More about Milli Coffee Roasters
SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Petite MarieBette

105 East Water St., Charlottesville

Avg 4.7 (111 reviews)
Takeout
Cappuccino TO GO$3.55
espresso, steamed milk, heavy foam
More about Petite MarieBette
Beer Run

156 Carlton Rd, Charlottesville

Avg 4.4 (1429 reviews)
Takeout
Cappuccino$3.50
Organic espresso with steamed milk & a generous topping of foam
More about Beer Run

