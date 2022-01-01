Cappuccino in Charlottesville
Charlottesville restaurants that serve cappuccino
More about Botanical Fare
Botanical Fare
421 E Main St, Charlotteville
|Cappuccino
|$4.50
espresso + oat milk + foam
More about Ivy Provisions
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Ivy Provisions
2206 Ivy Rd, Charlottesville
|*Cappuccino - 12oz
|$3.00
|*Cappuccino - 16oz
|$3.50
More about Corner Juice
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Corner Juice
1509 University Ave, Charlottesville
|Cappuccino
|$4.00
Espresso + Choice of Steamed Milk + Thick Foam
More about Milli Coffee Roasters
Milli Coffee Roasters
400 Preston Avenue, Charlottesville
|Cappuccino
|$4.00
Espresso combined with milk steamed to a foamy consistency.
More about Petite MarieBette
SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Petite MarieBette
105 East Water St., Charlottesville
|Cappuccino TO GO
|$3.55
espresso, steamed milk, heavy foam