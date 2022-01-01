Noodle soup in Charlottesville

(Gluten Sensitive Possible - Click option below)

Rice noodles (thin or wide), or egg noodles, Chinese broccoli, bean sprouts, in a special dark & meaty Chimm broth, topped w/scallions, cilantro, fried garlic, & wonton crisps (contains gluten). True “Bangkok Floating Market Style,” a slightly gelatinous broth made with marrow & saignant meat juice. NOT for the unadventurous... Meat lovers only! ***Get your noodles UN-cooked for best "at-home" experience. Boil water, drop in for 15-45 seconds, strain, and add to your bowl!

