Noodle soup in Charlottesville

Charlottesville restaurants
Charlottesville restaurants that serve noodle soup

Item pic

 

Chimm - Thai & SouthEast Asian

365 Merchant Walk Square Building 1400 Suite 400, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Thai Noodle Soup$14.50
Rice noodles (thin or wide) or egg noodles, Chinese broccoli, bean sprouts, in chicken broth, w/scallions, cilantro, fried garlic, & wonton crisps (contains gluten). ***Get your noodles UN-cooked for best "at-home" experience. Boil water, drop in for 15-45 seconds, strain, and add to your bowl!
Boat Noodle Soup$16.00
(Gluten Sensitive Possible - Click option below)
Rice noodles (thin or wide), or egg noodles, Chinese broccoli, bean sprouts, in a special dark & meaty Chimm broth, topped w/scallions, cilantro, fried garlic, & wonton crisps (contains gluten). True “Bangkok Floating Market Style,” a slightly gelatinous broth made with marrow & saignant meat juice. NOT for the unadventurous... Meat lovers only! ***Get your noodles UN-cooked for best "at-home" experience. Boil water, drop in for 15-45 seconds, strain, and add to your bowl!
Tom Yum Noodle Soup 🌶$14.50
Rice noodles (thin or wide), or egg noodles in chicken broth infused w/chili paste & lime juice, w/bean sprouts, Chinese broccoli, topped w/scallions, cilantro, fried garlic, crushed roasted peanuts, & wonton crisps (contains gluten). ***Get your noodles UN-cooked for best "at-home" experience. Boil water, drop in for 15-45 seconds, strain, and add to your bowl!
PINEAPPLES THAI KITCHEN image

 

PINEAPPLES THAI KITCHEN

722 Preston Avenue Ste.103, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Noodle Soup$15.00
Sliced Beef-flank-Steak, Chinese-Brocoli, rice noodle, cilantro, scallions,
bean sprout.
Chicken Noodle Soup$14.00
Item pic

 

Monsoon Siam

113 W Market St, Charlottesville

Avg 4.7 (2409 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Beef noodle soup$10.00
Beef Noodle Soup$15.00
Braised beef in a tasty beef broth, steamed noodles, bean sprouts and Chinese broccoli, scallions, cilantro. (Can not make Gluten Free)
Item pic

 

Thai Cuisine & Noodle House

2005 Commonwealth Drive, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
L1 Thai Noodle Soup$11.50
Choice of protein and choice of noodles along with bean sprouts, in housemade chicken broth, topped w/scallions, cilantro, & fried garlic. ***Get your noodles UN-cooked for best "at-home" experience. Boil water, drop in for 15-45 seconds, strain, and add to your bowl!
L2 Tom Yum Noodle Soup$11.50
Choice of protein (ground option for chicken/pork only) and noodles along with bean sprouts, in a tom yum flavored chicken broth. Topped w/ scallions, cilantro, fried garlic, & chopped peanuts. ***Get your noodles UN-cooked for best "at-home" experience. Boil water, drop in for 15-45 seconds, strain, and add to your bowl!
