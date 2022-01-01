Noodle soup in Charlottesville
Charlottesville restaurants that serve noodle soup
More about Chimm - Thai & SouthEast Asian
Chimm - Thai & SouthEast Asian
365 Merchant Walk Square Building 1400 Suite 400, Charlottesville
|Thai Noodle Soup
|$14.50
Rice noodles (thin or wide) or egg noodles, Chinese broccoli, bean sprouts, in chicken broth, w/scallions, cilantro, fried garlic, & wonton crisps (contains gluten). ***Get your noodles UN-cooked for best "at-home" experience. Boil water, drop in for 15-45 seconds, strain, and add to your bowl!
|Boat Noodle Soup
|$16.00
(Gluten Sensitive Possible - Click option below)
Rice noodles (thin or wide), or egg noodles, Chinese broccoli, bean sprouts, in a special dark & meaty Chimm broth, topped w/scallions, cilantro, fried garlic, & wonton crisps (contains gluten). True “Bangkok Floating Market Style,” a slightly gelatinous broth made with marrow & saignant meat juice. NOT for the unadventurous... Meat lovers only! ***Get your noodles UN-cooked for best "at-home" experience. Boil water, drop in for 15-45 seconds, strain, and add to your bowl!
|Tom Yum Noodle Soup 🌶
|$14.50
Rice noodles (thin or wide), or egg noodles in chicken broth infused w/chili paste & lime juice, w/bean sprouts, Chinese broccoli, topped w/scallions, cilantro, fried garlic, crushed roasted peanuts, & wonton crisps (contains gluten). ***Get your noodles UN-cooked for best "at-home" experience. Boil water, drop in for 15-45 seconds, strain, and add to your bowl!
More about PINEAPPLES THAI KITCHEN
PINEAPPLES THAI KITCHEN
722 Preston Avenue Ste.103, Charlottesville
|Beef Noodle Soup
|$15.00
Sliced Beef-flank-Steak, Chinese-Brocoli, rice noodle, cilantro, scallions,
bean sprout.
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$14.00
More about Monsoon Siam
Monsoon Siam
113 W Market St, Charlottesville
|Beef noodle soup
|$10.00
|Beef Noodle Soup
|$15.00
Braised beef in a tasty beef broth, steamed noodles, bean sprouts and Chinese broccoli, scallions, cilantro. (Can not make Gluten Free)
More about Thai Cuisine & Noodle House
Thai Cuisine & Noodle House
2005 Commonwealth Drive, Charlottesville
|L1 Thai Noodle Soup
|$11.50
Choice of protein and choice of noodles along with bean sprouts, in housemade chicken broth, topped w/scallions, cilantro, & fried garlic. ***Get your noodles UN-cooked for best "at-home" experience. Boil water, drop in for 15-45 seconds, strain, and add to your bowl!
|L2 Tom Yum Noodle Soup
|$11.50
Choice of protein (ground option for chicken/pork only) and noodles along with bean sprouts, in a tom yum flavored chicken broth. Topped w/ scallions, cilantro, fried garlic, & chopped peanuts. ***Get your noodles UN-cooked for best "at-home" experience. Boil water, drop in for 15-45 seconds, strain, and add to your bowl!